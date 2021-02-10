Apple’s former chief acoustics engineer Vic Tiscareno has developed a pair of gaming headphones named The Model One.

Tiscareno was hired by Steve Jobs himself to head the iPhone maker’s acoustics engineering department for seven years until 2011.

He left the tech giant to form his own company named VZR, which he has at been at the helm of since 2014.

The Model One open-back headphones are the first to feature VZR’s CrossWave technology, which uses an acoustic filter to “selectively and strategically reshape audio waves to emulate the way one would perceive the sound in real life without headphones”.

The headphones promise to feature the fidelity of a studio reference speaker system and accurate 3D spatial positioning. It also comes with custom 40mm drivers, wide earcups and a detachable boom mic.

The Model One is tipped to be available between April and June of this year and the expected RRP is $AU450 ($US349).

VZR will offer pre-orders on its website soon.