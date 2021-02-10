Component giant Qualcomm has unveiled a suite of new 5G products across the smartphone, mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) and RF Front End (RFFE) categories.

The company also offered a glimpse into the future of 5G technologies and features via a video series titled #WhatsNextIn5G.

Among the 5G products is Qualcomm’s world-first 10 Gigabit 5G Modern-RF system, a fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution.

The Snapdragon X65 5G Modem RF System is the world’s first-ever 10 Gigabit 5G and the first 3GPP release 16 modem-RF system.

Qualcomm is currently sampling to OEMs and is targeting commercial device launches in 2021.

Snapdragon X65 is the company’s biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialization of its first modem-RF system.

Qualcomm says it is designed to support the fastest 5G speeds currently available with fiber-like wireless performance and makes best use of available spectrum for ultimate network flexibility, capacity and coverage.

In addition to the Snapdragon X65, Qualcomm Technologies also announced the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution optimized for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications.

Qualcomm also announced the release of the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform gen 2, which will enable new business opportunities for mobile operators by allowing them to offer fixed internet broadband services to homes and businesses using their 5G network infrastructure.

Lastly, the company unveiled the next generation of Qualcomm RF Front End (RFFE) solutions for high-performance 5G mobile devices.

The solutions are designed to support advanced performance and power-efficiency capabilities in the newly announced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems.

The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm’s mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X655G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening the floodgates of new opportunities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.”