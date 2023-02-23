Smartwatch shipments rose throughout 2022 as a number of Indian brands enter the market – but Apple still dominates.

Smartwatch shipments saw a 12 per cent increase from 2021, according to the latest Global Smartwatch Model Tracker report from Counterpoint Research.

The growth was restricted to the first three quarters of the year, with shipments during the final quarter hampered by inflation and stifled demand in Indian.

Apple continues to lead the market, with 34.1 per cent of share — more than one in three watches sold during the year were Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and Watch SE (2022) models —

Samsung commands close to 10 per cent of market share, which Huawei hold onto 6.7 per cent, due to strong performance in the Chinese market. Indian watchmakers Noise and Fire Boltt jumped to fourth and fifth spots in global shipments due to strong local performance.

Garmin holds 4 per cent of the market.

North America remains the largest market by volume of shipments at 29 per cent, while India jumped from making up 9 per cent of the 2021 to commanding 21 per cent, the second-highest.

China fell from 23 per cent share to 19 per cent, slipping to the third-most-important market globally for smartwatches.