Home > Latest News >

Global PC Shipments Hit Nine-Year Low

By | 29 Jul 2022

The PC boom that accelerated sales throughout the pandemic has well and truly receded, with the June quarter seeing the worst year-on-year drop since 2013.

Just 71.2 million PCs were shipped throughout the quarter, due to lockdowns in Shanghai and Kunshan causing supply chain chaos. This is according to new research from Counterpoint.

Lenovo remains the worldwide leader, with a commanding 24.4 per cent market share, despite shipments decreasing 12.7 per cent year-on-year to 17.4 million units.

HP remains in second place, but was the worst hit during the June quarter, with 27 per cent fewer shipments year-on-year. Dell, on the other hand, leant into a strategy that that prioritises business and premium customers, and only shipped 5 per cent fewer PCs during the quarter.

Acer saw a 14.8 per cent shipment drop, while Apple’s shipments dropped a massive 20 per cent, mostly due to Quanta’s factory close down.

With supply chain issues mostly sorted, and production levels back to normal, Counterpoint believes shipments will pick up at the back end of the year.



