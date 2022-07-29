Rooftop solar installations have more than halved over the past year, as households are asked to pay $1,000 more for the exact same systems.

As a result, installations reached the lowest level in three years for the June quarter. Solar rooftops installations dropped to 52,950 systems in the quarter, from 109,000 a year earlier, and 86,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

The Australian Energy Council credits the soaring pricing to supply chain issues, the increased cost of polysilicon used to make solar cells, and a reduction in subsidies.

“In 2022 households are typically paying $1000 more for the same system than their neighbour paid the year before, so the out-of-pocket expense increase is likely to have an impact on consumer decisions,” the Energy Council explains.

“Household hesitancy will also be potentially fuelled by emerging cost of living pressures and economic uncertainty.

“In addition, the first quarter saw heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding events in Queensland and New South Wales over an extended period, which reduced the number of days available for installation.”