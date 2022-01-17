Custom models of Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB graphics card seem, well, on the cards after Gigabyte apparently conformed their plans through a listing through the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

This also comes with news they’re preparing to launch the rumoured RTX 3070 Ti 16GB GPU.

Of course, the powerful RTX 3090 Ti 24GB was announced at CES 2022, but the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti 16GB adds clout to the graphics card world, especially when Asus were also mentioned in relation to it in another EEC listing.

The RTX 3070 Ti 16GB model will reportedly serve up 6144 CUDA cores, 192 tensor cores, 48 ray tracing acceleratin cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory that can be clocked at 19 Gbps. The dual-slot card is also set to pack a 256-bit memory interface and frequency of 1575MHz, which can be boosted to 1770MHz.

The RTX 3070 Ti 16GB was previously slated for a January 11 launch, and EEC leaks generally point to an imminent release, so there’s a lot of industry hope that it will land this month with the 3090 Ti.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be one of the most powerful graphics cards to hit the consumer market. Based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, it will serve up 24GB of 21Gb/s GDDR6X memory, with 1TB/s bandwidth when it launches on January 27, alongside the RTX 3050.

The EEC listing also details many other variants of Gigabyte’s ranges, including AORUS Xtreme, Gaming OC, Gaming OC Stealth and Eagle OC.