By | 17 Jan 2022

Chinese TV brand Hisense appears to have only recently woken up to what Samsung, LG and Sony have known for years, the future of the TV will be all about processors.

At CES a senior global executive came out swinging claiming “large screen price wars” was hurting the industry and that there needed to be a bigger focus on processors in the future and not size and price.

Locally Hisense Australia are still refusing to say, what impact the theft of $3.7M has had on the Australian Company as they undertake a major restructure of the local business following the exit of two of their most senior executives late last year.

Nor are they saying why an official complaint against Afroditi Myron, the former Customer Service Manager was not lodged with the Victorian Police considering the size of the alleged theft at Hisense Australia.

The business that is facing expanded competition this year, lost former General Manager Tania Garonzi who quit the company after 15 years to join The Good Guys as merchandise director.

Andre Iannuzzi the former Marketing Director at Hisense also quit the Company which is facing problems on several fronts spanning warranty claims and questions about their proprietary VIDAA operating system.

At CES 2022 global executives complained that “TV price wars” was hurting the Chinese Company, the comments came as the Company used CES 2022 to launch its first in-house 8K AI GPU chip on January 11.

Analysts are concerned that Hisense’s past attempts with them in house VIDAA operating system that led to warranty claims in Australia, with forums riddled with complaints from Hisense TV owners could be a new problem when they move to house built processors.

Hisense Vice President, Yu Zhitao claimed at CES 2022 that the television industry globally will undergo a massive wave of change in the coming years. Yu claims that the picture quality of the TV shows and live streams shown on-screen will determine the purchase decision of an interested buyer to purchase the TV or not.

As one observer at the Las Vegas press conference said, “He’s stating the obvious”.

In the USA Hisense was forced to cut a deal with Toshiba to get the rights to the Toshiba name after consumers rejected purchasing Hisense TVs in favour of archival and popular Chinese TCL who are the biggest manufacturer of TVs in the world including TVs for Sony and Samsung. They also manufacture JB Hi Fi’s Ffalcon TV’s.

Yu Zhitao claimed at CES that in the future consumers “Will focus on smart graphics processing units (GPUs) and the sound system of their TVs due to changing consumer demands throughout the industry as a whole” as opposed to the quality of the picture.

Yu claims the TV industry is already reaching the limit of bigger screens and that “price wars” were hurting Hisense.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
