Australia Post has announced its cutoff dates for the holiday season, warning Christmas delivery will take longer this year even with a massive hiring blitz.

Parcel Post must be mailed by December 12 and Express Post by December 19 to arrive on time for Christmas, the mail carrier says, as it anticipates unprecedented parcel volumes coupled with COVID-19 delays. The carrier says it will do its best to deliver mail sent after these dates on time, but cautions it will be difficult to get them to their destinations by Christmas.

“We’re working hard to deliver your letters and parcels as safely and quickly as possible, but delivery for Christmas will take longer this year as we manage the impacts of COVID-19 and record levels of parcels. With the festive season likely to be extra busy this year, we’re recommending post early if possible and note the cut off dates.

“In the lead-up to the traditionally busy peak period, Australia Post continues to explore ways we can maximise our network within all relevant government COVID-19 restrictions, and at the same time comply with our COVID Safe Plan, to make sure we keep our workforce, customers and community safe,” a spokesperson told ChannelNews.

International mail will take even longer, with mail for USA, Canada, UK, and Europe recommended to be sent by November 16; Asia by November 23; and New Zealand by November 27. These dates are subject to change, and do not include time spent in customs.

The carrier earlier this month announced a massive hiring campaign for Christmas staff, with more than 4000 staff to be brought on across the country.

“We’ll be utilising additional facilities to help with the collection and processing of parcels, hiring thousands of new casual team members and we’ve chartered additional freighter flights, all to help us manage the unprecedented volumes and deliver to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

“There are also additional Australia Post parcel delivery vans progressively hitting the streets in metro areas around the country as some posties become temporary parcel posties to help deliver unprecedented parcel volumes and meet the changing needs of customers through COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

This year’s hiring spree is the biggest in Aus Post’s 210-year history, according to Executive General Manager People & Culture Sue Davies.

“This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we’ve had before in Australia Post’s history.

“In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country,” she said.