HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Gerry Harvey Puts On Brave Face At AGM, As Revenue, Shares Dive

Gerry Harvey Puts On Brave Face At AGM, As Revenue, Shares Dive

By | 24 Nov 2021

Despite reporting a 36 per cent fall in profits and a 9 per cent sales slide, Gerry Harvey told investors at Harvey Norman’s annual general meeting this morning that he’s optimistic about consumer spending, noting the pent-up demand.

“There’s more money sitting in bank accounts in Australia than there ever has been,” Harvey told shareholders.

He also noted that retailers obsessing about Black Friday sales was “overdone” and at Harvey Norman, everyday is like Black Friday.

“We’re in there playing the game every day, and trying to sell one more fridge than the next bloke,” he says.

“We tend to play it a little bit differently.”

Harvey Norman’s profits plummeted by 36 per cent in the four months to the end of October, with an 8.8 per cent dive in sales from July 1 to November 21.

Harvey warns that, although stores have reopened, following the lockdown, they aren’t out of the woods.

“This pandemic is not over yet,” he said. “There will be different variants”.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
Major Stock Problems Hurting CE Retailers Shares Fall
Zoom Growth Suffers As Lockdowns End
Supply Chain Issues Won’t Ease Until 2023: DHL Boss
Samsung Shifts Smartphone Production Reliance From Vietnam
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Vic Premier Slammed By Retail Association
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Epic Games Acquires ‘Guitar Hero’ Creator Harmonix
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Vic Premier Slammed By Retail Association
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dan Andrews and the Victorian Government completely “blindsided” the state’s retail sector with last minute changes to staff vaccine rules,...
Read More