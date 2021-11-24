HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epic Games Acquires ‘Guitar Hero’ Creator Harmonix

Epic Games Acquires ‘Guitar Hero’ Creator Harmonix

By | 24 Nov 2021

Epic Games has acquired Guitar Hero and Rock Band creator Harmonix, the latest in a long line of successful takeover for the Fortnite creator.

No price has been revealed for the takeover; Epic’s statement explains the company will ‘create immersive music experiences’, which makes sense given Harmonix’ track record. The team will also be developing “musical journeys and gameplay” within the Fortnite universal.

In addition to the aforementioned musical franchises, Harmonix also created Dance Central and DJ simulator Fuser.

“Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events,” said Alain Tascan, Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants.”

Alex Rigopulos, Co-Founder and Chairman at Harmonix, adds: “Harmonix has always aspired to create the world’s most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we will be able to do this at scale.

“Together we will push the creative boundaries of what’s possible and invent new ways for our players to make, perform and share music.”

 

 

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Fortnite Ruling Demands Apple Must Play Fair With Payment
Apple Loses Appeal To Delay App Store Change
Google Countersues Epic Games
Security Risk In Google’s Epic Fortnite Court Battle
Apple Bans Fortnite Indefinitely From App Store
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Vic Premier Slammed By Retail Association
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Gerry Harvey Puts On Brave Face At AGM, As Revenue, Shares Dive
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Vic Premier Slammed By Retail Association
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dan Andrews and the Victorian Government completely “blindsided” the state’s retail sector with last minute changes to staff vaccine rules,...
Read More