Epic Games has acquired Guitar Hero and Rock Band creator Harmonix, the latest in a long line of successful takeover for the Fortnite creator.

No price has been revealed for the takeover; Epic’s statement explains the company will ‘create immersive music experiences’, which makes sense given Harmonix’ track record. The team will also be developing “musical journeys and gameplay” within the Fortnite universal.

In addition to the aforementioned musical franchises, Harmonix also created Dance Central and DJ simulator Fuser.

“Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events,” said Alain Tascan, Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants.”

Alex Rigopulos, Co-Founder and Chairman at Harmonix, adds: “Harmonix has always aspired to create the world’s most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we will be able to do this at scale.

“Together we will push the creative boundaries of what’s possible and invent new ways for our players to make, perform and share music.”