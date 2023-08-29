Recent leaks have indicated Garmin could be launching the new Venu 3 & 3S watches at IFA 2023.

Last year, the Venu Sq 2 was announced the day before the event began, and the original Venu was launched during an IFA event.

The Venu 3 is expected to be available in two sizes, with the 3S a smaller model. Both have been tipped to feature 22mm and 18mm watch bands, be water resistant up to 50 meters, and come with both black and white bands for each colour option.

The Venu 3 is expected to be 45mm, whereas the 3S is expected to be 41mm. Colours tipped so far are Soft Gold, French Gold, Slate, and Passivated.

Soft Gold is expected to pair with Ivory and French Grey straps. French Gold with a Pink Dawn Strap. Passivated with a Sage Gray strap and Slate with a Pebble Gray colour option.

Both have been tipped to feature three buttons along the right edge, And on the left edge, a speaker grill introduced with the Venu 2 Plus.

Leaked renders seem to indicate flagship Garmin Epix 2, Fenix 7 Pro, and Forerunner 965 technologies, and that the display size will be larger compared to the chassis size.

It’s been tipped the ECG feature will be kept, with a more accurate GPS, and improved battery life is expected with running the watch in GPS only mode.

Multiband GNSS is expected to ensure the watch will receive two bands from the same satellite, allowing the watch to improve positioning in challenging environments.

SatIQ technology is also expected to dynamically adjust the GPS settings based on the environment, and the Venu 3 has been tipped to use the latest Gen 5 Elevate sensor, utilising more LEDs, with a larger sensor area.

This sensor should allow advanced features that may or may not appear on the watch, including ECG, sleep coaching and wrist temperature.

Some leaked ‘images’ if the UI indicate sleep coaching will be available, requiring wrist temperature data to view HRV’s (Heart Rate Variability) impact on the user’s sleep quality,

There also appears to be a new total body muscle heatmap, for feedback on strength training exercises.

Some reports also suggest it will have a rotating bezel, however this was also tipped for the Venu 2 and ended up incorrect.

Updates surrounding Garmin appearing at IFA are still be announced.