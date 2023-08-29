HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 29 Aug 2023

Dolby Laboratories and Chinese electronics company TCL recently announced that Dolby Atmos FlexConnect will be coming to TLC TVs in 2024.

According to Trusted Reviews, FlexConnect “seamlessly” combines a TV’s sound system with the external wireless system to enable a “more extensive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience” and “intelligently” optimises the sound for any room not matter the speaker set-up.

Additionally, the launch of the new TLC 2024 range will include a line of accessory wireless speakers to go with the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect feature.

The most significant selling point for the FlexConnect allows the speakers to be placed anywhere within a room, and the Dolby Atmos sound will still be optimised.

Based on what we’ve seen Samsung do with wireless Q Symphony soundbars and the rest of the competition, we imagine FLexConnect may have an edge with the speaker placement not holding any importance.

The details of price and an exact release date have not been leaked or announced, but we wonder if the TCL TVs FlexConnect will be featured at the Dolby and TCL booths at IFA 2023. Stay tuned for upcoming IFA news to find out.



