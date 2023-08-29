DJI is set to return to IFA for the first time since 2019, with a new high profile, immersive experience through its aerial, handheld and cinematography product portfolio.

Through a range of drones and stabilisers, along with the enterprise technologies, DJI is expected to host hands on demos, and interactive workshops to reveal the latest in imaging solutions.

Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI, Christina Zhang said, “We are excited to return to Europe’s largest consumer electronics show, IFA. Our goal is to share our full consumer, professional and enterprise product portfolio with existing users who trust our products for their first-in-class technology, safety, and reliability as well as visitors who would like to discover trailblazing imaging solutions for the first time to transform their lives and turn their imagination into reality.”

Guests will have a hands on experience with the recently launched dual camera Air 3, and Osmo Action 4, as well as a range of consumer and professional applications, including the sub-249-gram Mini 3 pro drone, the Mavic 3 Pro, Ronin 4D, RS 3 series, DJI Pocket 2, and Osmo Mobile 6.

One highlight is expected to be a specially designed area for users to test first person view (FPV) flying with DJI Avata, and DJI Goggles 2. Also expected is a stimulating real life scenario with actors.

DJI is has also been tipped to highlight the company supporting public safety officers, infrastructure inspectors, wildlife conservationists, and others who count on their products.

There is also expected to be a series of workshops from experts, and the company’s team of product managers, open to all.

Visitors should find DJI at Messe Berlin, in Hall 22B from September 1st to 5th 2023.