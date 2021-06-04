HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Garmin Launches Forerunner 55 And Forerunner 945 LTE Smartwatches

By | 4 Jun 2021
Garmin has released two new Forerunner smartwatches. The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an entry-level smartwatch that aims to compete with the lower end of the market, while the 945 LTE is for fitness buffs.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE provides detailed training stats, performing monitoring data, and tracking. It comes with the LiveTrack feature that lets users share their real-time location and jogging routes, plus the pace and mileage you are achieving. It is useful for organisation group activities, or simply for keeping yourself accountable for your exercise plans.

On a more serious note, the smartwatch also sends emergency messages if the ‘incident detection’ feature spots something is amiss. The Assistance Plus option can also send your info to a 24/7 monitoring and response team who contact emergency services if anything goes astray.

Better yet, the battery lasts up to two weeks when in smartwatch mode – dropping to seven hours once the GPS or music is turned on.

The entry-level Forerunner 55 also claims battery life of up to two weeks, with an impressive 20 hours when the GPS is switched on.

Although an entry-level product, it boast several impressive features: respiration rate monitoring, hydration tracking, and menstrual and pregnancy tracking, and sedentary prompts for your lazier days.

The Forerunner 55 will retail for approximately AUD$260, with the 945 LTE priced at approx. AUD$860.

