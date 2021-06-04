Ingram Micro has scored the distribution deal for Sony Australia’s sound systems, TVs, and headphones for the local market.

They take over from Melbourne-based Directed Electronics, who still have Sony’s in-car entertainment portfolio.

“We are enthusiastic about this partnership,” said Tim Ament, Ingram’s SVP and Chief Executive for Australia and New Zealand.

“Sony continues to be a leader and innovator in consumer electronics across the world and our renewed partnership will see us deliver Sony’s premium value range through to our valued business partners.”

“I look forward to embarking on this new chapter with Tim and his team and I’m excited for years of strong growth together,” Yuzo Otsuki, Managing Director at Sony Australia and New Zealand, added