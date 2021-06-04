HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Launches New Value Pixel Buds

Google Launches New Value Pixel Buds

By | 4 Jun 2021
,

Google has unveiled a new, affordable entry in its Pixel Buds range, the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Starting at $99 USD (around $130 AUD), the new A-Series buds are set to release on June 17. They have much in common with their more expensive big brother, the original Pixel Buds, including up to five hours listening time (24 hours with the charging case); 12mm speaker drivers with adaptive sound; and Google Assistant built-in. The A-Series, however, lacks several premium features including wireless charging, wind reduction, touch volume control, and Attention Alerts.

According to Austin Chang, product manager at Google, the A-Series makes most of the functionality and audio quality of the $279 AUD Pixel Buds available at an entry-level price point.

“When we first introduced our truly wireless Pixel Buds, we were most excited about how such a small product could pack so much functionality.

“Now, we’re making that same premium sound quality, along with hands-free help from Google Assistant and real-time translation, available at an affordable price,” he said.

The buds are available for preorder in the US and Canada in white, grey, or olive green; at this stage, the Australian Google store only has the white variant listed. Local customers will need to put their names down on a waitlist, with official pricing yet to be revealed.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Nine Entertainment Signs Deal With Facebook and Google
Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Has More Competitors Than Apple Or Google
Google Maps Delivers Street View Of Railway Stations
Google Rolls Out Photo Tool As Storage Limit Looms
Searches Favour Bottom Line
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Updates AirTags To Address Stalking Concerns
Apple Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
Biden Blocks 59 Chinese Companies, Including Huawei
Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
Philips Hue Gets Major App Overhaul
Latest News Philips
/
June 4, 2021
/
Nokia And Optus Deploy Australia’s First IPAA 5G Antenna
Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
Fujifilm Hit By Ransomware Attack
Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Updates AirTags To Address Stalking Concerns
Apple Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has updated AirTags in order to allay fears that they will be used to nefarious track someone without their...
Read More