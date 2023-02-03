HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Galaxy Watch Can Now Control Air Purifiers, Blinds, Doorbells

Galaxy Watch Can Now Control Air Purifiers, Blinds, Doorbells

By | 3 Feb 2023

Samsung Electronics has updated its SmartThings ecosystem to allow the Galaxy Watch to become control centre to a host of smart home devices, from air conditioning and lights, to speakers and TVs.

Galaxy Watch users will be able to monitor and control their Ring and Nest security cameras and doorbells, using the Watch to access two-way talk.

“Smartwatches and wearables are becoming increasingly popular, and this new update allows users to maximise their intelligent, interconnected home living experience,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics.

“We are thrilled to build this critical bridge that makes smart living more accessible and convenient by helping Galaxy Watch wearers protect and monitor their homes instantly from anywhere.”

This nifty update certainly jibes with Samsung’s CES 2023 slogan, “Bringing Calm To Our Connected World”.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Global Smartphone Sales Set To Struggle In 2023
CES 2023: Matter Now Matters But It Still Has A Long Way To Go
Samsung Presents 2023 TV Range: Neo QLED, MicroLED, OLED
CES 2023: Samsung Launches Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator
UPDATED: Matter Platform Gets Big Kick Along From Samsung & Google
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Ushers In New Era Of Digital Signage
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
LG Electronics Adds Apple Media To WebOS
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
Tesla Model 3 Third-Highest Selling Car In Oz
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
Cambridge Audio Reveal New Network Players
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
Philips Launch Wireless Headphones With LED Safety Lights
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Ushers In New Era Of Digital Signage
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Their Galaxy S23 smartphone launch may have been hit and miss, but Samsung continue their commitment to a more sustainable...
Read More