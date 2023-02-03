Samsung Electronics has updated its SmartThings ecosystem to allow the Galaxy Watch to become control centre to a host of smart home devices, from air conditioning and lights, to speakers and TVs.

Galaxy Watch users will be able to monitor and control their Ring and Nest security cameras and doorbells, using the Watch to access two-way talk.

“Smartwatches and wearables are becoming increasingly popular, and this new update allows users to maximise their intelligent, interconnected home living experience,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics.

“We are thrilled to build this critical bridge that makes smart living more accessible and convenient by helping Galaxy Watch wearers protect and monitor their homes instantly from anywhere.”

This nifty update certainly jibes with Samsung’s CES 2023 slogan, “Bringing Calm To Our Connected World”.