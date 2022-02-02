We are just a week away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, but it seems that “supply chain issues” will push back the release date of the upcoming Galaxy S22 phones.

This is according to the ever-reliable tipster Jon Prosser, who shared the “bad news” online.

According to Prosser, the devices will be available for pre-order directly after the Unpacked event, as planned, but the on-sale date will be postponed to February 25 for the S22 Ultra, with the other variants not available until March 11.

Keep in mind, these are just rumours, but Prosser has numerous insiders spilling info to him, so it’s not mere conjecture. We’ll know for sure this time, next week.