Galaxy S20 Range: Everything We Know

The highly anticipated and widely rumoured Samsung S20 range has had details leaked once again. Here is a round-up of everything we know.

Samsung will officially unveil the newest Galaxy phones, tipped to be called the Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G and S20 Ultra 5G on 11 February.

And while 5G is not the most impressive feature to be included in the Galaxy S20 range – it will be one of the most important.

The Korean-based global tech giant is also the world’s biggest phone brand, with the Galaxy S20 range intending on being its premium high-tier release for the new decade. With the introduction of 5G, the S20 range could also help bring the technology to the masses.

Samsung is already coming out of a strong 2019 that saw the successful releases of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold.

If the brand continues its hot streak, the S20 premium line could bring in yet another successful year.

There are new rumours circulating the S20 pricing. It’s expected the Galaxy S20 series to closely align with the iPhone 11 series, with the standard model being under $1,000 and the most high-tier model pricing above it.

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, who is a notable source, has predicted the Galaxy S20 to cost around $850, with the Galaxy S20 Plus being around $950, and finally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra being $1,200.

If compared to the Galaxy S10 prices, it’s much cheaper. For example, the cheapest Galaxy S10E model was $1,199 and the most expensive Galaxy S10 5G is $2,950.

The exact titles of the flagship S20 range has been consistent with slight tweaks over the coming weeks, but sources are beginning to settle on the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G becoming the ‘standard’ expectation.

The rumoured specs for the series, based on Weinbach’s predictions, My Smart Price and Twitter leaksters Ice Universe and Evan Blass are as follows:

Galaxy S20 5G:

· 6.2-inch AMOLED displayed with 120Hz refresh rate

· 12-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera

· 10-megapixel single punch-hole front-facing camera

· 128GB RAM

· Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

· 4,000 mAh battery

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G:

· 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

· 12-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x digital zoom, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and time-of-flight sensor

· 10-megapixel front-facing camera

· 128GB of storage, at lowest point

· 12GB RAM

· Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

· 4,500mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G:

· 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

· 108-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 12-megapixel ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor

· 40-megapixel wide front-facing camera

· 128GB, 256GB or 512GB internal storage options

· Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

· MicroSD card support, 12GB or 16GB RAM

· 5,000-mAh battery with optional 45-watt fast-charger

As previously reported on by ChannelNews, the S20 5G range will be available in either Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink, depending on what model is purchased.

It comes after a tweet from Ishan Agarwal revealed images said claiming to be official renders of the S20 5G phones, revealing the colours.

According to Agarwal, the S20 Ultra will be available in black and grey, the S20 Plus available in black, grey and blue and finally, the S20 available in grey, pink and blue.

But it’s important to note that colour availability is determined by region and can vary.

Another new detail expected to be included in the S20 range is a software that would enable the phones to act more like an iPhone in one specific way.

The new but still rumoured tool, called Quick Share, would act like Air Drop – making it easier to transfer photos, videos and other files from the phone to other compatible devices.

Other design speculations for the S20 5G range is that the devices may include rounded shoulders, which have become a Galaxy S trademark, but will a slightly squared-off look reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 10 model.

The S20 devices will also sport a slim body, with the camera array being rectangular and located on the left.

Samsung has not commented on the many leaks relating to the S20 range. The official launch of the premium phone line is 11 February.