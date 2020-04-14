Galaxy Fold 2 Leak Reveals Samsung Is Dropping The S Pen

Samsung looks set to release its next foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Fold 2 – in the second half of this year, and rumours are flying that they have decided to drop the S Pen.

According to Digital Trends, the Galaxy Fold 2 will keep the original centrefold design, but will drop the S Pen, in order to create a more streamlined, lightweight product.

It is thought that the Galaxy Fold 2 will weigh just 229 grams, which is light given the size of its display.

The South Korean website ETNews said that the screen size of the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to span roughly 8 inches, which would make it the largest display on a Samsung smartphone. However, other sources have put the screen size closer to 7.7 inches.

ETNews also alleged that the mass production of parts for the Galaxy Fold 2 will take place over June and July of this year for an August unveiling.

It is thought that the S Pen will be reserved for the coming Note 20, which is widely expected to have S Pen capabilities.

In line with other products in the foldable Galaxy series, it is expected that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be marketed as a premium product with a high price point.

Based on previous leaks from Tom’s Guide, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have 5G capability, a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 10MP selfie camera on the front, and a 64MP main camera, 12MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a depth-vision camera on the rear.

It will most likely update the Snapdragon 855 processor that was on the first edition of the Galaxy Fold to a Snapdragon 865, which is the latest chip in this series.