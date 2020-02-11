Galaxy Buds+ Leaked In New 10-Minute Video, Hours Before Galaxy Unpacked

Just a few hours before Samsung officially launches its Galaxy Unpacked event at 11pm AEDT tonight – a new video has emerged leaking the full specs of the Galaxy Buds+.

Tech journalist Roland Quandt managed to get his hands on a pair somehow and posted a series of photos on Twitter before releasing an 11-minute hands-on review on YouTube.

The video shows details on the Galaxy Buds+ packaging seem to be consistent with a spec sheet leaked last week, with 11-hours of playtime. Two-way speakers and triple mics have also been confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands on photos 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5gKToPBWeJ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 7, 2020

The Buds+ sport a sleek, shiny aesthetic with a pearlescent touch-sensitive surface. In the video, Quandt goes on to give the Buds+ a run with its related app, revealing that Samsung opted to use ambient sound options instead of active noise cancellation (ANC).

Quandt comments the touch controls work ‘pretty well’ and that overall, the new Galaxy Buds+ are a ‘nice upgrade.’

But as for further details on specs and features – consumers and journalists alike will have to wait a few hours until the office Galaxy Unpacked event gets underway.