HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > FTC Warns About Increased QR Code Scams

FTC Warns About Increased QR Code Scams

By | 14 Dec 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning to consumers following a report stating there’s been a 587% increase in QR phishing or “quishing.”

Cybercriminals could cover up real QR codes with their own that send scanners to phony websites that will then steal personal information and install malware.

The fake codes can be found in public places, including parking meters, or can be sent via texts or emails, claiming there’s been suspicious activity on an account, or issue delivering a package.

“They want you to scan the QR code and open the URL without thinking about it,” the FTC warned.

In order to protect themselves, the FTC advised consumers to inspect URLs before opening them, making sure they don’t have misspellings or swapped letters.

It also recommended not opening QR codes for unexpected communications, including urgent messages indicating an issue with an account.

Additionally, they recommended keeping phones up to date, and activating two-factor authentication.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also urged consumers to be skeptical and “suspicious” of QR codes that request login information after scanning. It also cautioned against scanning codes that seem “tampered with.”



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Christmas Scam Rises 47%, Consumers Warned
Amazon Wants Antitrust Lawsuit Dismissed Over ‘Common Retail Practices’
Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces Fresh Hurdles In Appeals Court
FCC Takes Action Against SIM Swapping & Port-Out Fraud
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal Done
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 To Arrive Early 2024
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
iOS 17.3 To Provide New Security Upgrade
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
Netflix Releases 100 Billion Hours Of Viewer Data For 1st Time
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
iPhone 16 Tipped To Change Button & Camera Layout
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Ortofon has revealed a brand new range of 2MR cartridges that feature a specially designed housing tailored for Rega turntables...
Read More