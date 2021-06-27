As local rugby flounders, Foxtel and Kayo has scored a major coupe with the networking renewing the rights to get access to the best of Northern Hemisphere Rugby along with several other top European sports spanning football and Tennis.

In Australia Nine Entertainment claimed that they had invested up to $100M to get Rugby Union onto their Stan streaming service, after Foxtel dumped the code due to poor ratings with games average only 27,000 a game. Many who watched Rugby on Foxtel before the move to Stan are now expected to go back to watching Northern Hemisphere Rugby on Kayo and Foxtel.

the rugby move to Stan was taken as Rugby heartland NSW viewers were turning off the code in their thousands after months of dismal performance by local team NSW Waratah’s.

the recent NSW Waratahs’ 59-23 loss to the Highlanders in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman game in Dunedin was their 12th consecutive defeat, equalling the worst losing streak by an Australian side.

Now Foxtel is set to roll out a new sport offering on both Foxtel and Kayo spanning Northern Hemisphere rugby European football, international rugby and tennis and live coverage of the Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, SPFL and EPL Club TV Channels.

The Foxtel Group and beIN SPORTS announced the extension of their partnership with a new multi-year agreement.

• Football – For fans who love to watch the world’s best football stars in the top European leagues as well as the best of the British with coverage of the Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, SPFL and EPL Club TV Channels.

• Rugby – beIN SPORTS is the home of Northern Hemisphere international rugby including European Professional Club Rugby.

• Tennis – Year-round coverage of over 40 ATP and 40 WTA Tour Tournaments including all finals match live. Plus, live coverage of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Foxtel Group Commercial Director – Sports, Rebecca McCloy said the extension of the partnership was a great outcome for the Foxtel Group’s 2.4 million sports subscribers.

“We have never had more sports subscribers and beIN SPORTS provides Foxtel and Kayo subscribers with a real depth in European football, international rugby and tennis. Together with our unrivalled coverage of the most popular Australian sports and our long-term commitment to women’s and under-represented sports, our partnership with beIN SPORTS consolidates the Foxtel Group’s position as the home of sport in Australia.”

beIN Asia Pacific Managing Director, Mike Kerr said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Foxtel. Since beIN SPORTS’ launch in Australia, we have grown alongside Foxtel to offer fans the best of European football, international rugby and tennis.

“This year we expanded our content offering to include the ATP and European Professional Club Rugby. These new rights further demonstrate our ongoing commitment to deliver a great sports experience and fuel Foxtel subscribers’ huge appetite for sports. We are immensely grateful for Foxtel’s unwavering support and look forward to deepening our collaboration and providing more content choices to subscribers.”

Under the new agreement, Foxtel Sports retail customers will continue to have free authenticated access to the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app, providing even more live sports action, simply by using their Foxtel username and password to log-in.