Samsung Australia will not have stock of the new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, due to supply problems when the new model launches in October.

Instead, Samsung Electronics has prioritised supply of the popular Samsung model to the European and US markets only due to problems procuring application processors.

In Australia, the Galaxy S20 FE has proved highly popular, selling for $849 at JB Hi Fi the device has hurt brands such as Oppo, Realme and Nokia in the value smartphone market.

Currently there is a global shortage of chips due to high demand but limited production capacity from foundries such as Samsung, TSMC and GlobalFoundries to meet the demand that Samsung would need to launch the S21 FE into all of their global markets.

We can also reveal that Samsung won’t be launching Galaxy S21 FE in South Korea either which is highly unusual as this market normally gets Samsung products first.

ChannelNews understands that Samsung will review the situation in November 2021.

The new Galaxy S21 FE will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor which is similar to the new TCL 5G device due to be released next month.

As well as the Snapdragon 888 processor, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to deliver 6GB or 8GB internal memory, 128GB or 256GB internal storage, 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED display, among other features.

Samsung is planning to unveil a new Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 in August.