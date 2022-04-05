Foxtel have expanded access to their top entertainment services by bringing the Prime Video app to their iQ4 and iQ5 set-top boxes.

The Prime Video app is home to over 20,000 hours of On Demand content, as well as access to other streaming services such as Netflix, Youtube, ABC iView and SBS on Demand.

The integration of the app on Foxtel hardware provides access to the platform for those who may otherwise be unable, streamlining the delivery of entertainment.

Amanda Laing, Chief Content and Commercial Officer of the Foxtel Group stated that their subscribers “have an insatiable appetite for all the very best drama, reality, movies and local originals, and with the Prime Video app available on set-tops it is now easier than ever before for customers to find their next content obsession. Prime Video joins some of the world’s best apps, all in one place and easy to navigate from one Home screen so you can get to your next watch with the click of a button.”

Head of Prime Video Australia, Hushidar Kharas emphasized the customer focus behind the change, calling the company “a customer obsessed company”.

“With the Prime Video app now being distributed by Foxtel, Prime Video’s premium content will be even more accessible to content loving Australians, and give them greater access to watch new releases such as Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 or the global hit series The Boys.”