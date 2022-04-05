HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Foxtel Brings Prime Video App To Set Top Boxes

Foxtel Brings Prime Video App To Set Top Boxes

By | 5 Apr 2022

Foxtel have expanded access to their top entertainment services by bringing the Prime Video app to their iQ4 and iQ5 set-top boxes.

The Prime Video app is home to over 20,000 hours of On Demand content, as well as access to other streaming services such as Netflix, Youtube, ABC iView and SBS on Demand.

The integration of the app on Foxtel hardware provides access to the platform for those who may otherwise be unable, streamlining the delivery of entertainment.

Amanda Laing, Chief Content and Commercial Officer of the Foxtel Group stated that their subscribers “have an insatiable appetite for all the very best drama, reality, movies and local originals, and with the Prime Video app available on set-tops it is now easier than ever before for customers to find their next content obsession. Prime Video joins some of the world’s best apps, all in one place and easy to navigate from one Home screen so you can get to your next watch with the click of a button.”

Head of Prime Video Australia, Hushidar Kharas emphasized the customer focus behind the change, calling the company “a customer obsessed company”.

“With the Prime Video app now being distributed by Foxtel, Prime Video’s premium content will be even more accessible to content loving Australians, and give them greater access to watch new releases such as Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 or the global hit series The Boys.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Amazon Boss To Go After Cricket Rights In Massive New Auction Process
Fox Sports Celebrates The Life of Shane Warne
Foxtel Extends Formula 1 Rights
Is Foxtel Setting Up Their Glass TV Offering To Stream 4K HDR Next Year ?
Foxtel Gives Free Flash Access To Subscribers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Buddy Technologies Asked To Justify ASX Listing
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Foldable Smartphones Booming Despite 4% Fall In Overall Market
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
DJI Moves Into Audio With Clip-On Mic
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Google Looks To Replace Cookies
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Google Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leaked
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Buddy Technologies Asked To Justify ASX Listing
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
After smart globe manufacturer Buddy Technologies posted a six-month loss of A$49.4 million recently, the ASX has again asked the...
Read More