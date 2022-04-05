HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

Thousands Affected By Optus Outage

By | 5 Apr 2022

Optus have confirmed that their network has suffered a major outage, affecting thousands of users across the country.

A post on the telco giant’s website states simply ““We are currently experiencing a major outage,”

“Your mobile voice service may be interrupted. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you during this time.”

There is currently no information regarding when the issue is due to be fixed or what caused the issue, leaving Optus customers in the dark without any way to plan ahead.

Users across the country have taken to social media to share their findings and frustration at the outage.

In a subtle yet cheeky response to the outage, rival telco Telstra announced that they were on the case and commented that their network was free of issues.

DownDetector has recorded over a thousand reports since 5:30am this morning, with 82% of issues being with mobile phone services.

Credit: DownDetector



