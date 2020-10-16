HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Foxtel > Foxtel Adds Nifty Voice Control Feature In System Upgrade

Foxtel Adds Nifty Voice Control Feature In System Upgrade

By | 16 Oct 2020
,

Foxtel has upgraded its iQ3/4 system with a new voice-activated system which will allow users to control TVs with the sound of their voice.

The Voice feature is only available on the latest software and will be progressively be rolled out to all iQ4 and iQ3 boxes by the end of November.

All users need to do is press the voice button on their remote and speak.

The upgrade will let you control Foxtel functions including finding movies, shows or sports, changing the channel, rewinding, pausing and changing the volume.

In order to activate the voice control feature, users need to have a Foxtel Voice remote, an iQ4 or iQ3 set-top box and an internet connection. The remote will also need to be paired to the set-top box via Bluetooth.

Once all the right equipment and connections are sorted, all you need to do is press and hold the microphone button on the remote and say what you’re looking for.

Users can simply say ‘Paw Patrol’ to access the children’s show or can command ‘captions on’.

Streaming devices such as Amazon’s FireStick and Apple TV already have voice control features.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Foxtel, Nine Rugby Rights Battle On Home Stretch
Foxtel Publicity Director Departs Amid “Difficult Changes”
Supercars Inks $200m, Five-Year Broadcast Deal With Foxtel And Seven
Foxtel Gets Fast-Tracked Govt. Funds
Kayo Pushes Foxtel Sports To Record Subscribers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Despite Big Growth Bunnings Refuses To Rule Out JobKeeper Money After Woolworths Bail
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
October 16, 2020
/
Yahoo! Makes A Comeback In Nielson Digital Content Ratings Top 10
Latest News
/
October 16, 2020
/
Google Hangouts Officially Canned As It Migrates All Users To Chat
Google Latest News
/
October 16, 2020
/
Rugby Championship Thrown Into Chaos As Springboks Suddenly Pull Out
Latest News
/
October 16, 2020
/
Sony Can Listen To Your PS5 Chats
Latest News
/
October 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Despite Big Growth Bunnings Refuses To Rule Out JobKeeper Money After Woolworths Bail
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
October 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As Woolworths bails out of COVID-19 and JobKeeper support because of booming sales,Bunnings has not ruled out using the government’s...
Read More