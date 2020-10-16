HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Can Listen To Your PS5 Chats

Sony Can Listen To Your PS5 Chats

By | 16 Oct 2020

The yet-to-be released PlayStation 5 is being released with a software upgrade which will record online live chats for ‘moderation’ purposes.

The feature is set to go live next month when the gaming console is released to the public and it does not appear users need to give permission for their audio to be recorded.

“Please be aware that voice chats in parties may be recorded and sent to us by other users,” Sony is now telling gamers.

“By participating in voice chats, you agree to your voice being recorded.”

Recordings of offensive or unlawful conduct can be sent to moderators for review of any violations of PlayStation’s code of conduct.

Some of PlayStation’s rules include not using or promoting hate speech, no vulgar or offensive language, no sharing of pornographic imagery and no impersonating someone else.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will be released in Australia on November 12 and will be $599.95 for the digital edition and $749.95 for the standard edition.

It comes as Sony released a teaser on YouTube to show users what the PlayStation 5 interface will look like.

The presentation demonstrated the console being booted from rest mode and showed gaming scenes from the videogame Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

It also showed the PS5 control centre, which is comprised of interactive cards, and how parties and the chat function will work.

