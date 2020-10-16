Vodafone Australia has revealed its pricing plans for the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, with a number of monthly discounts for new customers.

For the iPhone 12 64GB, Vodafone is offering 12, 24 and 36 month payment plans for the 5G smartphone, the most expensive being $212.41 a month for a total cost of $1448.92 at 150GB data.

For the iPhone 12 128GB the telco is offering $219.08 a month for 12 months at 150GB with a total cost of $1528.96.

And the iPhone 12 256GB is $233 a month for 12 months at 150GB for $1699.00 total.

For the iPhone 12 Pro models, the 128GB is on offer for $241.58 a month for 12 months with a total cost of $1798.96.

For the 256GB model, it is $255.75 a month over 12 months with a total cost of $1969.69, while the 513GB – the most expensive until the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available – will be $284.91 a month for 12 months with a total cost of $2318.92.

Vodafone is also offering a Credit To You deal for pre-orders until November 12 when customers connect to a new service with the following discounts:

$5 off per month on the $40 plan (total saving $180 over 36 months)

$5 off per month on the $45 plan (total saving $180 over 36 months)

Preorder information for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can be found here.