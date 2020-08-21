HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Western Digital Launch New 'My Passport SSD' Up To 2TB

Western Digital Launch New ‘My Passport SSD’ Up To 2TB

By | 21 Aug 2020
Western Digital has introduced new WD brand My Passport SSD storage devices in capacities up to 2TB. These devices have a sleek and compact metal design, offer fast speeds powered by NVMe technology, and are backed by a five-year limited warranty.

“The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability, and functionality consumers have come to expect from us,” said Susan Park, Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Western Digital.

“It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSD’s portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognisable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.”

My Passport SSD is portable, comfortably fitting in a hand, bag, or pocket.

It offers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s1 and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s1.

In terms of security, the My Passport SSD has password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. These devices are shock and vibration resistant, and drop resistant up to 1.98 metres.

They have USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor.

My Passport SSD will be available from 30th September at select retailers including JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks.

Pricing:

500GB – $189

1TB – $319

2TB – $629

Western Digital My Passport

