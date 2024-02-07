New owners of Apple’s Vision Pro headset are finding it difficult if they have forgotten their passcode.

The company is telling them they’ll have to bring the device into a store, or mail it in to AppleCare customer support if they want it working again. Apple will then erase and reset it.

This issue is one of a few early ones surrounding the device, which has only gone on sale recently in the US.

The support staff at Apple have also been fielding questions from users struggling to set up Optic ID, which is an eye scanning tool for logging into the device, and the built in Apple Music app.

The passcode problem is particularly frustrating for customers, because if their passcode is entered incorrectly too many times, the headset becomes disabled.

If the password still isn’t found after a waiting period, the user needs to send it back to Apple to be reset. At this point, all content on the device will be erased.

This quirk doesn’t exist with other Apple products. The smartwatch in particular, has a mechanism that allows users to set it up again if the passcode is forgotten.

It is possible future software changes could allow the passcode to be reset without having to send the device back.

One customer said he spoke to an agent who had been flooded with calls regarding this issue.

“He’s had to deal with a lot of angry customers after telling them their only recourse is to return to the store. He said Apple Support was really caught off guard by this and apologized for not being better prepared.”

Another complication is that the Vision Pro doesn’t have a USB-C port, for connecting to a Mac for troubleshooting. Apple did release a special strap for developers to be able to attach it to a Mac, however, it costs around U$300 and is not meant for consumers.