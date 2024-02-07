New Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been given the green light by Trusted Review’s Chris Smith, who describes the 6.82-inch AMOLED display as “exquisite.”

Despite its QHD+ resolution, LTPO-enabled 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits of max brightness with HDR10+ support, some early adopters are not impressed.

The early adopters have experienced issues with ‘dull, washed out’ colours on the smartphone display, but Samsung confirms that there’s no issue with the display colours and the displays are instead showing more accurate, natural colours that are more comfortable for viewing during use.

What users are noticing is “intentional” rather than a defect, the company says.

“We have adjusted the colours and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in colour depth compared to older devices,” said Samsung in a statement given to TecknoFilio (via 9to5Google).

“This display behaviour is an intentional colour adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.”

Trusted Review’s Chris Smith is unfazed, giving the S24 Ultra’s display a heads up by saying: “Tech spec aside, the display is just stunning in everyday use. The pixel-packed resolution delivers crisp visuals whether you’re gaming or watching a movie on Netflix, with vibrant colours that make animations like Marvel’s What If? pop on the screen.”