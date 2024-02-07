Ninja has revealed its new AF400UK Double Stack Air Fryer, which uses a new vertical design to provide the same capacity as Shark’s dual-drawer air fryers, in a thinner appliance, taking up less space.

Shark are to sell two version of its double stack air fryers, (7.6-litres & 9.5-litres), which are the same capacities of Ninja’s AF300UK and AF400UK.

The drawers have been stacked on top of each, reorientating the design, requiring a redesign of how the device works.

The heating elements are at the back of the drawers, rather than on top, requiring Ninja to add vents to the back of the drawers.

Four different foods can be cooked simultaneously, and with the included wire racks, two different foods can be cooked together in one drawer.

Cooking controls and options are similar to existing dual-drawer options, with a choice of individual controls such as Sync, which allows the user to cook with different settings but having the dishes finish at the same time, or Match, which runs both drawers with the same settings.

Pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

Additionally, the company also unveiled its new Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker, complete with a 12.5 litre capacity, and the ability to cook meals for up to 8 people.

It comes with a range of cooking modes, including Combi Meals which produces an entire meal in one go.

Other cooking options include Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, Prove, Rice/Pasta, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, Sear/Sauté, and Slow Cook.

Users can also effortlessly switch between Combi Cooker, and Air Fry / Hob Mode.

Pricing and availability has also yet to be revealed.

Finally, Ninja has unveiled its new Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker, with an increased capacity of 30%, making it able to handle 10 burgers or 6.8KG of brisket, for example.

This model takes Ninja’s Woodfire Pellets to give food that wood-fired taste automatically.

A new feature is the smart connection, complete with an appliance remote controllable via the Ninja Pro Connect app.

The app can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and provides remote control and monitoring of cooking, as well as instructional videos.

The device comes with a temperature probe, which owners can use to monitor and control cooking two types of meat simultaneously. The app will send an alert once cooking is completed.

Once again, pricing and availability is still to be revealed.