HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Fletcher Ballyhoos Oz 5G Speeds

Fletcher Ballyhoos Oz 5G Speeds

By | 9 Feb 2021

CANBERRA: Australia has ranked in the top five for 5G download speeds according to an independent global survey by Opensignal.

Paul Fletcher.

Comms Minister Paul Fletcher yesterday called it an “outstanding” result.

“Globally, Australia ranks fifth for 5G download speeds and eighth for 5G peak download speeds, which makes us world leaders in 5G,” the minister said.

“Australian users are experiencing average speeds of over 250 Mbps on our 5G networks.”

Australia will hold two 5G spectrum auctions in 2021. In April, high band 5G spectrum (in the 26 GHz band) will become available, enabling extremely fast, high-capacity services. In the second half of 2021, the Government hopes to offer low band 5G spectrum crucial for broader geographic coverage of 5G services.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Morrison Government Dangles $1 Million Grants For 5G Business Phone Users
5G Smartphone Shipments To Snare 55% Of Oz Market
Telstra, AWS Team Up To Boost Cloud Services In Oz
Half Of Aussies Now Covered By Telstra 5G Network
Accenture Snaps Up Arca To Boost 5G Know-How
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine Tennis Coverage Slumps, As Netball Reveals Why They Bounced Over To Foxtel
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Telstra Junks Postpaid Mobile Plans
Latest News Telstra
/
February 9, 2021
/
Business Confidence Jumps During January
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Will Harvey Norman Hand Back Millions IN COVID-19 Handouts, Record Profits Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Apple iPhone 12 Magnets Could Interfere With Cardiac Devices
Apple Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine Tennis Coverage Slumps, As Netball Reveals Why They Bounced Over To Foxtel
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Nine Network who are desperate to get people to sign up to Rugby Union on their Stan app, are...
Read More