HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Complaints To Aussie Telco Companies Down 25% During December Quarter

Complaints To Aussie Telco Companies Down 25% During December Quarter

By | 23 Apr 2021
, , , , , , , , ,

Are telecommunications companies getting better, or has COVID-19 turned us into a more patient nation?

Maybe it’s a little from column A and a little from column B, as the latest data from the Australian Communications and Media Authority shows that customer complaints to local telco companies were down 24.8 per cent for the quarter ending December 2020, from the same period in 2019.

The data was aggregated from telcos with over 30,000 users – with only 270,355 complaints lodged October through to December 2020, compared to 359,495 the year prior.

John Stanton, CEO of telco industry body the Communications Alliance, credits both “strengthened consumer protections with the revised Telecommunications Consumer Protections Code” and “the hard work telcos have been putting in to improve customer service, including through the challenges of COVID.”

He adds: “Additionally, telcos have been working on innovative service offerings, and with carriers, to increase customer choices and improve the customer experience.

“While there is always more work to be done, it is pleasing to see that industry’s efforts over the past years have had a positive impact, and we hope to see this trend continue.”

Maybe hold music has also gotten better…

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Optus Claws Back Q4 Result Via 7pc Lift: Looks To 5G
Sydney, Melbourne Businesses Offered 300Mbps G.fast Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Did You Know Bunnings Has Its Own Version Of The Block?
Content Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2021
/
Siri Remote Lacks Key Gaming Features, Fuelling Speculation Of An Apple Gaming Controller
Apple Hardware Industry
/
April 23, 2021
/
Apple Release Beta Verson Of iOS 14.6 Before 14.5 Is Even Out
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 23, 2021
/
Garmin’s Venu 2 Fitness Tracker Has Landed
Fitness Bands Garmin New Releases
/
April 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: Yamaha YH-E700A Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Yamaha
/
April 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Did You Know Bunnings Has Its Own Version Of The Block?
Content Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In something not far removed from such TV shows as Nine’s The Block, DIY superstore Bunnings has been producing its...
Read More