China Banned From India 5G

By | 11 May 2021
China has expressed concern over India’s move to not grant any Chinese company permission to participate in 5G trials.

It’s being seen as a major diplomatic snub by India to its neighbour as they struggle to navigate business ties amid increasing geo-political tensions.

India’s Department of Telecommunications last week approved more than a dozen companies’ applications to conduct a six-month trial to test the use and application of 5G technology in the country.

Among those who have received approval are international giants such as Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung. They will collaborate with telecom operators Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL during the trial.

Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese companies that have been operating in India for several years so far haven’t received approval from the Indian Government.

