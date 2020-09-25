Fitbit’s three latest devices, including what company calls its most advanced health smartwatch yet, are now available in Australia.

The FitBit Sense, priced at $499.95, is hailed as the crown jewel of the three watches.

At a sub $500 price, the Sense is still designed with an innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress of users.

It also comes complete with advanced heart rate tracking technology, Fitbit Pay and music, with six-day battery life to boot.

Users can choose between three colours for the Sense – Carbon, Graphite Stainless Steel and Lunar White or Soft Gold Stainless Steel.

The second, cheaper Australia release is the FitBit Versa 3. At $399.95, the Versa 3 is the newest addition to the Versa family and has new features in the health, fitness and convenience domains and also has a built-in speaker, microphone, GPS and 6+ days battery life.

Its colour options are Pink Clay, Soft Gold Aluminium, Black, Black Aluminium and Midnight and Soft Gold Aluminium.

Lastly, the most low-cost option in the Australian release is the FitBit Inspire 2 at a more affordable $179.95.

The Inspire 2 is a revamped design of the original Inspire watches from FitBit and has Active Zone Minutes and a 10 day+ battery life, available in colours Black, Desert Rose and Lunar White.

The Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 are available for purchase online at Fitbit.com and at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Big W.