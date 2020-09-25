FitBit’s Three New Watches Now Available In Oz
Fitbit’s three latest devices, including what company calls its most advanced health smartwatch yet, are now available in Australia.
The FitBit Sense, priced at $499.95, is hailed as the crown jewel of the three watches.
At a sub $500 price, the Sense is still designed with an innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress of users.
It also comes complete with advanced heart rate tracking technology, Fitbit Pay and music, with six-day battery life to boot.
Users can choose between three colours for the Sense – Carbon, Graphite Stainless Steel and Lunar White or Soft Gold Stainless Steel.
The second, cheaper Australia release is the FitBit Versa 3. At $399.95, the Versa 3 is the newest addition to the Versa family and has new features in the health, fitness and convenience domains and also has a built-in speaker, microphone, GPS and 6+ days battery life.
Its colour options are Pink Clay, Soft Gold Aluminium, Black, Black Aluminium and Midnight and Soft Gold Aluminium.
Lastly, the most low-cost option in the Australian release is the FitBit Inspire 2 at a more affordable $179.95.
The Inspire 2 is a revamped design of the original Inspire watches from FitBit and has Active Zone Minutes and a 10 day+ battery life, available in colours Black, Desert Rose and Lunar White.
The Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 are available for purchase online at Fitbit.com and at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Big W.