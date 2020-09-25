HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Leaked Images of Pixel 4a 5G Accidentally Revealed Ahead Of Launch

By | 25 Sep 2020
High-quality images of the yet-to-be released Pixel 4a 5G smartphone have been leaked online five days before it launches to the public.

UK retailer John Lewis appear to have uploaded hi-resolution photographs of the Pixel, giving users a glimpse at the design of the mid-range phone.

It appears John Lewis accidentally included images of the Pixel 4a 5G in the online listing for its predecessor, the Pixel 4a. It seems to be the unannounced 5G version, as eagle-eyed viewers could spot the 5G symbol in the top bar of the phone.

Features of the 5G also appear to be similar to the original 4G series, with the headphone jack in the same place and buttons having the same layout.

The Pixel 4a 5G is set to have a larger 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 413 PPI, a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels.

It is also expected Snapdragon 765G SoC will power the device, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Like the 4G, it is rumoured the 5G will have the same 12.2-megapixel main lens and 16MP wide-angle.

Google has confirmed the Pixel 4a 5G will start at $799 in Australia. It will also be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan.

It is likely we will learn more about the Pixel 4a 5G at Google’s Launch Night In on September 30.

