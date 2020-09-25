Amazon’s fall hardware event was crammed with announcements, including big changes to its range of Echo speakers.

The e-commerce giant revealed it would be introducing an all-new, redesigned Echo family – and they are all completely spherical in shape.

The four new globe-shaped products include the original Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition. Amazon did not, however, unveil a 3rd generation Echo Plus 3rd Gen, which many tech fans expected.

Amazon says its reimagined Echo combines with best of Echo and Echo Plus into one device, with Zigbee support, functionality as an Amazon Sidewalk bridge, and boasts “premium, adaptive sound” from Dolby.

The Echo is priced at $99 ($AUD149) and the Echo Dot at $49.99 ($AUD79) and are both slated for release on October 22nd.

The Amazon website also promotes the Echo Dot with Clock for $59.99 ($AUD99) which will be released on November 5th, with pre-orders available now.

The Echo devices are available in colours Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue and the Echo Dot Kids Edition are styled to look like a tiger or a panda.

A new feature in the Echo Dot Kids Edition is Alexa’s ability to recognise and respond to children’s voices with voice profiles designed for kids.

Amazon also unveiled its new Echo Show 10 smart display, which is now attached to a motorised base and can move to face users as you move around the room. It is also now compatible with Netflix, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The new design also boasts a 10-inch adaptive HD display and 13MP camera and promises ‘directional sound’ as it moves to face users.

The Show 10 is priced at $249.99 (AUD$399) and no exact release date has been revealed yet, however pre-orders are now available.

While the Echo unveilings were the hero of the launch, Amazon also revealed its new cloud gaming service, named Luna.

Luna will be compatible with PC, Mac, iPhone and Fire TV, with a promise it will be coming to Android “soon”. A Luna Controller will also be available to pair with the gaming service, priced at $49.99 (AUD$59).

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick, which has HD Streaming, Dolby Atmos, and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, is also set to be Australias first introduction to Alexa on Fire TV.

For the first time in Australia, the Fire TV Stick Lite will have ABC iview, 9Now, 10 play and SBS On Demand available for users. This is in addition to Prime Video, Apple TV, Stan, 7plus, Red Bull TV, Tubi, Disney+, and Optus Sport already available to Fire TV customers in Australia.