Fitbit Unveils Latest Fitness Tracker – The Charge 4 – Plus Free 90-Day Trial Of Fitbit Premium App

Today, Fitbit unveiled its latest fitness tracker – the Charge 4 – which will be available at local retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks from the 14th of April 2020. You can place your pre-order for the Charge 4 today at Fitbit.com.

It costs $249.95 for the black, rosewood and storm blue/black styles. The Charge 4 Special Edition, which comes in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band plus a classic black band, is priced at $289.95.

Fitness

The Charge 4 has numerous features for optimal active and everyday functionality. For example, it has built-in GPS, so you can see your route and distance for all your runs, cycles and hikes on the Fitbit app. It is also water-resistant to 50 metres, so you can track your swims as well.

Workout intensity maps, which can be viewed through the Fitbit app, allow you to see your heart rate zones throughout the route you took, and learn where you put in the most effort.

Fitbit’s latest wearable model is centred on the concept of ‘Active Zone Minutes’, which sets a personalised standard based on your resting heart rate and age, and tracks how many minutes you spend in your ideal active heart rate zone. Like other Fitbit models, the device gives you helpful prompts to get moving, giving the motivation you need to achieve a weekly goal of 150 Active Zone Minutes.

In addition, it tracks all your activity all day long, including 24/7 heart rate, steps, distance, floors climbed, calories burned and the quality of your sleep. Women can also use the Charge 4 to track their cycle, inputting symptoms and more.

Sleep

The Charge 4 has all of Fitbit’s leading sleep features, which were previously only available on Fitbit’s smartwatches. For example, the smart wake feature uses machine learning to wake you up at your optimal time. The device analyses your sleep cycles and provides you with a Sleep Score, which has deeper insights into the quality of your sleep.

It also comes with guided breathing sessions, to help you calm down before bed or whenever you need it during the day.

Everyday Use

In terms of everyday functionality, the Charge 4 has Spotify built in, can take calls and receive text and calendar notifications, and supports tap-and-pay.

The battery life lasts up to 7 days, or up to five hours with continuous GPS use.

Fitbit Premium Special Offer

A range of new programs and workouts have been added to the Fitbit Premium app, and the company is, for a limited time, offering new users a free 90-day trial. It usually costs $14.99 a month or $129.99 for a year.

“Our mission has always been to help people around the world get healthier. In today’s extraordinary times, that mission is more important than ever but we realise how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. However, staying active, eating well and getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and boost immunity,” said James Park, CEO and co-founder. “To help support our users, we’re offering a free trial of Fitbit Premium and added content so our users have the right tools at home to help them stay healthy.”