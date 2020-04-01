Disney+ Attracts 1.8 Million Australian Subscribers In First Three Months

Since entering the Australian market in November 2019, Disney+ has gained ground quickly, amassing more than 1.8 million subscribers, according to Roy Morgan research.

It is now the fourth most popular subscription video streaming service in Australia, ahead of Amazon Prime Video (with 1.48 million subscribers) and YouTube Premium (also with 1.48 million).

Netflix remains the country’s leader, with 12.2 million Australian subscribers, followed by Foxtel (4.85 million) and Stan (3.7 million).

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many Australians to self-isolate at home indefinitely, presents an unexpected opportunity for streaming companies such as Disney Plus to continue the momentum of customer growth in the months ahead,” Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levin said.

In addition, it’s increasingly common for consumers to have access to multiply streaming services. Roy Morgan found that 1.67 million Disney+ viewers are also subscribed to Netflix. Meanwhile, 3.44 million viewers had access to both Netflix and Stan, which was the most popular subscription combination.

Disney+, which offers titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, is available in Australia for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

Internationally, Disney+ is offered in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, and is launching in France on the 7th of April.