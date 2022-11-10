Fitbit and Google are working together to develop a smartwatch for kids.

The watch, code-named Project Eleven, is scheduled to launch sometime in 2024.

Two employees at Fitbit who are familiar with the wearable, told Business Insider that it is being built with the intent of helping children develop “healthy relationships with their phones and social media.”

Development of the watch is being led by Anil Sabharwal, vice president of special projects of the Fitbit team based in Australia.

The device would have safety features for parents, including cellular and GPS connectivity to allow them to contact and locate their kids without the need for a phone.

Considering the number of children and preteens holding smartphones, it would be good to have a watch for parents to monitor them. In fact, a recent report by The New York Times state that American parents buy smartwatches for their children as young as five.

Fitbit only has one other smartwatch for children which is the ace 3 which encourages kids between the ages of 6-12 to engage in physical fitness. It also comes with family challenges to step competitions and hit 250 steps per hour.

However, not everyone agrees that a smartwatch for kids is safe even though it comes with a multitude of benefits.

Last week, the European Commission said that a wearable called the Enox Safe-Kid-One could not be sold since anyone can take control of the watch without touching it.

Let’s hope that Project Eleven helps children with their phone and social media usage as well as ensures their safety.