Australian audio wizard BlueAnt has launched the X1i, a pint-sized 14 Watt Bluetooth speaker that outperforms its $99 price tag.

The speaker is the next generation of BlueAnt’s big-selling X1, and sports two 43mm drivers, along with two passive radiators. An impressive frequency response of 150Hz-20kHz offers booming bass and clear treble, using psycho acoustics for fully dynamic audio.

With Bluetooth 5.3 and AUX playback options, the speaker can be paired with another X1i (or an X2i when it launches this summer) for stereo sound, through BlueAnt’s ‘Duo Mode’.

“We know from speaking to our customers – and from looking at how many of them sold – that the X1 remains a fan favourite, with many still using the X1 as their go-to Bluetooth speaker,” said BlueAnt CEO Taisen Maddern.

“But this next-gen version will be worth the upgrade for them and then some. It’s really all the speaker that many people will need – and those with two of them are going to be spoiled with deep bass and a richer experience.”

With 10 hours of battery life, and IP56 Splashproof rating, this little speaker is the perfect road trip companion, while Siri and Google command can keep the process hands-free.

The built-in microphone means you can even take calls when paired with a phone.

“Owners of an X1i don’t have to go run and grab the phone to answer a call, or turn it off Bluetooth, but can just use the X1i as the proxy audio device if they just press play,” said Maddern.

“The person on the other end of the phone won’t even notice you’re on a different device.”

The BlueAnt comes in three colourways: Slate Black, Ocean Blue, and Crimson Red, and costs just $99.