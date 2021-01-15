Samsung has introduced its next-generation Galaxy Buds Pro, an intelligent pair of true-wireless earbuds which are lighter, have better battery life and improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The super-small, 6.3g earbuds are a step up from the original Galaxy Buds in almost every way.

The Galaxy Buds Pro offer a more comprehensive sound experience, with an 11-mm woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5mm tweeter for crisp treble and minimum distortion.

The buds also have 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology and come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Samsung designed the canal-type buds to be much lighter than the kidney-shaped Galaxy Buds Live and come in a compact portable case.

The Buds Pro also come with a suite of extra features that Samsung have designed to make earbuds more than just a device for listening to music.

Samsung’s earbuds are able to separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit for phone calls and it is equipped with Wind Shield technology.

You can also reduce background noise by up to 99 per cent by fine-tuning the buds to a specific level in the mobile app.

And with Ambient Sound, users can also choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels.

WATCH: SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS PRO

This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while staying alert for oncoming traffic.

The buds also combine seamlessly with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, meaning they can automatically toggle between Galaxy smartphones or tablets without issue.

Galaxy Buds Pro boast eight hours of playback fully charged and an additional 20 hours of reserve power in the wireless charging case.

They are also shipped with an IPX7 rating for sweat resistance. Perfect for running!

“People are depending on wireless earbud technology more than ever since the trials of 2020 and this category is one of the fastest growing amongst consumers. We use them for music and entertainment, work, education and more. We also know that audio quality is of fundamental importance as is their ability to seamlessly fit into our lives,” said Garry McGregor, Senior Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Australia.

“Galaxy Buds Pro sports great advancements in intelligent Active Noise Cancelling and incredible studio-quality audio. They are intuitive, knowing when you need to go from listening to your favourite song to Ambient Mode as well as switch automatically between your compatible Galaxy devices. So if you’re watching content on your tablet and your phone rings, the Galaxy Buds Pro can go from one to the other without missing a beat.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are priced at $349 and come in three colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and the new Phantom Violet to match with the Galaxy S21.

Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in select markets starting from January 15th, 2021.

A review of the product will be posted to Channel News in the near future.