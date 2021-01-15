Samsung Electronics has bought forward to January 2021 the launch of their Galaxy smartphone range and among their new offering available in Australia shortly, is the $1,849 Galaxy S21 Ultra which is radically different from the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In an unusual move by Samsung, the global media has been awash with leaks and images for the new Galaxy S21 Ultra, which comes only a few months following the launch of their Galaxy S20 Ultra model.

The Australian model has the new Samsung Exynos 2100 processor which is lightning fast because of it’s 64-bit 8-core processor

This new flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra is also cheaper than last year’s model and it packs a better processor and more technology.

The price drops are an acknowledgement of the current pandemic-riddled economy where consumers are holding off on non-essential purchases it also puts pressure on their competitors such as Apple who unlike Samsung have to rely on third party component manufactures and assemblers to build their products.

We have already got a hands on with the new device and what you get, is a heavier and better-balanced smartphone which gamers are going to love. The weight increase due to the introduction of a metal back is very comfortable in the hand.

There is a powerful new camera which shoots both forward and rear video and the new model, is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver as well as three new Samsung colours called Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown.

Another new feature is the display which is expected of Samsung and for the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz refresh or the Quad HD+ display, as you can choose between either.

What’s amazing is the amount of new cutting-edge technology that Samsung has been able to pack into the Ultra model for the first time on any S Series device.

Samsung is now bringing their unique pen capability to the range utilising Wacom tablet technology.

The one catch is that you have to buy a separate pen and I suggest a case that houses the pen.

You can use it for notetaking to edit photos and signing documents.

Another alternative is that you can use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase the separate S Pen.

What is clearly noticeable is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a true premium device, and this is evidenced straight away when you realise that the back is solid metal, and the iconic Contour Cut Camera housing is seamlessly blended into the device’s metal frame hence the weight increase.

The camera housing has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and the rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option7, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos.

When zooming in on S21 Ultra you have the option of a 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel(2PD) AF – so you can capture clear shots even when you are far away from the action as I found out when shooting the Sydney Opera House across the other side of the harbour.

And if you are like me and are concerned about accidently dropping a device you also get the all-new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display technology, which they claim is the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz. Compared with the Galaxy S20, the S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, which is the brightest yet on a Galaxy smartphone.

One standout feature is that Samsung has introduced the ability to shoot using both the front and rear cameras at the same time. For example, if you are doing an interview and want to show the questions being asked you can with the new camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography which is extremely popular with people shooting in nightclubs and restaurants where the lighting is often poor.

With the new2 improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture difficult to shoot shots without the need for flash.

The device also has Ultra-wideband (UWB) built in, but you will need a W6 router.

And for those who want excellent battery life this device has a 5000mAh battery.

Shortly we will bring you a full review of this new Samsung offering.

See below for full range pricing and specs.