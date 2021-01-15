Samsung’s brand new S21 smartphones, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, have finally launched to the public, and the devices are packed with incredible features and a sophisticated redesign.

The next-generation 5G Samsung phones are the South Korean company’s latest flagship models, after the popular release of the S20 series last year.

First up is the standard entry-level Samsung Galaxy S21 – starting at $1249 for 128Bb – which has a bold new style and colour scheme and pro-grade camera enhancements.

The 6.2-inch smartphone has a neat, stylish camera house which blends nicely into the device’s metal frame.

It comes in four striking new colours: Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Pink and Phantom Violet.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery, perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers. It also comes in the four colours, including the brand-new Phantom Violet which is sure to be a favourite among Samsung fans.

Channel News was lucky enough to have a sneak peak at the S21 series and found the design, feel and colours to be as premium as they come.

The S21 has an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing. A quick play around with the S21 models shows just how quick and seamless this refresh rate really is.

WATCH: GALAXY S21 AND S21+

It also has the new Eye Comfort Shield to automatically adjust the blue light depending on the time of day and content.

But of course, the hero of the Galaxy S21 is the incredible 8K camera. The S21 and S21 + both come with AI-powered triple-lens pro-grade cameras with a suite of incredible features which will turn any shot into a professional photograph.

The improved 8K Snap takes crystal clear images as well as 8K video footage, Super Steady video ensures ‘buttery smooth’ footage and the AI-powered Single Take feature allows the user to take a variety of still and video formats with just one tap and 5-15 seconds of your time.

The Galaxy S21 series also features the latest and most advanced smartphone chip set yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity and on-device AI.

The S21 series is also more affordable than ever, with the models around $200-250 cheaper than

“We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“We also recognize the importance of choice, especially now, and that’s why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs.”

The Galaxy S21 has a RRP of $1249 for the 128GB and $1349 for $256GB.

The Galaxy S21+ retails for $1549 for the 128GB and $1649 for the 256GB.

Samsung is also releasing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a 6.8-inch phone which ships with a quad-rear camera that features Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system.

And for the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology.

The Ultra price will start at $1849 for the 128GB, $1949 for 256GB and $2149 for the 512GB.

Channel News will post a review of the Galaxy S21 series in the near future.

Pricing below: