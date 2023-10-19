Before the Lenovo Legion Go was released widely into the Australian market, I got my hands on the new gaming device at an event last night that was part of SXSW and in partnership with Windows 11.

First impressions, the clarity on the screen was excellent and I won Mortal Combat – not bad for a start.

When I picked it up, it might have been a little heavier and bulkier than I had previously thought, but I can see the draw of having the GO as a more powerful yet portable gaming device.

The new Lenovo offering is a competitor to Nintendo’s Switch, with the device being equipped with detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand.

There are also Hall effect sticks and an optical sensor on the right controller. It has an 8.8-inch PureSight display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, 500nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 97.3% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors, it also has 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Storage ranges from 256GB to 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2, and it runs on Windows 11 featuring a 49.2Wh battery pack, supporting 65W rapid charging.

Each controller has a 900mAh battery pack, and the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and a MicroSD card slot.

Additionally, it includes fully customisable controllers, Legion Space software, and joystick RGB lighting.

The Lenovo Legion Go has two models: the Z1 Edition ($1,299) and the Z1 Extreme Edition ($1,499), which differ in processor, storage, and graphics performance. Both are said to be released in Australia in late October 2023, and buyers can pre-order from the Lenovo website.

Watch this space for a full review should we get the opportunity to test the Legion Go further.