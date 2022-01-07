HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CES 2022: Asus Heading Into Space With Notebook

CES 2022: Asus Heading Into Space With Notebook

7 Jan 2022

Announced at CES 2022, Asus are shifting their compact high-performance laptops up a level, with their Zenbook 14X OLED Space edition featuring a 3.5″ OLED ZenVision screen on the top panel, while it supports an Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H x 1800 processor, Intel Iris integrated graphics, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus 2800 x 1800 OLED HDR display.

Promising to be usable “in orbit”, as in actually out of the atmosphere, it has been designed and built around the premise of adapting to space travel.
Asus say it has been through hefty testing processes, such as low and high temperatures, humidity, and vertical drops.

With a titanium finish and a 15.9mm depth and 14″ OLED display ( with 2880 by 1800 resolution), the numbers on resolution and brightness are exciting.

But, hell, all we want to  do is take this puppy to space, so there’s word that this will be available Q2. See you in orbit…



