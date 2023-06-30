Final Fantasy XVI (16) has sold 3 million copies worldwide in under a week, with the news being shared on the official Twitter account for the game.

The tweet noted both physical and digital sales, and makes this a very strong start for the game, which is the first single play game in the series over seven years.

“We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16” read the tweet by Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy 15 was released in 2016, and sold 5 million copies within the first day, however this was released on both PS4 and Xbox One. Final Fantasy 16 was released on PS5 only.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake sold 3.5 million copies in four days back in 2020, however this was a PS4 exclusive released to a considerable playerbase.

5 million copies was reached within four months, and it became Square Enix’s highest-selling digital release on PlayStation ever.

Final Fantasy 16 has been released as a PS5 exclusive and launched at an earlier time in the lifecycle of the console, meaning 3 million copies is a huge start.

It has also had the fifth highest UK boxed launch of the year so far, along with debuting at the top of the UK boxed charts.

Actor Ben Starr joked on Twitter, “Three million people have watched Clive cry.”