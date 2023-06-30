Open-Ear Listening company Shokz has announced the new compact headphones called OpenFit, which will be available for purchase from July 6th in Australia.

They feature brand new immersive sound technology, and superior noise cancellation, fit into a sleek comfortable design built around the ear, which leaves the inner ear open so individuals can still communicate with the world.

Stark Chen, Country Manager for Shokz Australia & New Zealand said, “We’re witnessing a transformation in the earphone market, where connectivity, convenience and comfort have become paramount. Not only does the OpenFit earbud deliver an exceptional audio experience, its streamlined and secure design makes it the perfect accessory for individuals on the go.”

The company has also introduced DirectPitch technology which is exclusively for OpenFit, allowing for premium audio quality balancing bold highs, clear mids, and surging bass.

It uses reverse sound waves to optimise distance and angle between sound and human ear, which can result in enhanced sound pressure towards the ear, and less sound pressure away from the ear, allowing for clear audio and privacy.

These headphones even have OpenBass, which is a low-frequency enhancement algorithm that can transmit low-frequency vibrations directly to the ear. The EQ is adjusted in real time using the Dynamic Range Control, and the app offers preset EQ modes with customisation options, giving users a private concert on the go.

OpenFit also uses AI Call Noise Cancellation technology, which has been tested in noisy environments and can filter out up to 99.7% of ambient noise.

While in a call, the headphones can capture the most subtle voice ranges, with dual microphones placed at prime position, which forms the Adaptive Beamforming effect, which enhances the noise cancellation.

There are integrated touchpads, where users can control audio playback and manage calls directly from the earbuds. The touchpads support double tap, and press and hold controls, whether it be for adjusting volume, skipping tracks, or answering calls, it is a completely hands-free experience.

These earbuds are lightweight, weighing in at 8.3grams, with an ear cushion core engineered with dual-layered liquid silicone, allowing for a pliable fit to every ear shape, avoiding discomfort.

The ear hook is a dolphin arc design with a built in 0.7mm ultra-fine memory wire allowing for a secure fit, and gently adapts to each ear shape. There is balance from the split design between the earbud and battery too.

These OpenFit earbuds will be available in black and beige from the 6th of July for $289.00 AUD. They will be available for purchase from the Shokz website and Amazon.